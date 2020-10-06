Fall Like Tuesday, Windy Wednesday

We’re waking up to some fog this morning away from the coastline. It’s not widespread but where it has developed, it’s fairly dense. So be aware of that on your way to work this morning. It’s one of those situations where you’re driving just fine, then all of a sudden visibility will drop dramatically and you’ll come out of it. Once the fog lifts this morning, we have a nice afternoon on the way!

Temperatures will climb to the upper 60s today which is pretty typical for this time of year. Boston’s average high is now 65°. You’ll notice the breeze at times today and maybe a sprinkle. The best chance for a sprinkle will be outside of 495 and will be just that — a sprinkle. A better chance of rain comes tomorrow with a cold front. They will still be scattered and it’s not a washout of a day, but there could be a few heavy pockets of rain or perhaps even a thunderstorm.

If you look closely at the future radar below, you’ll see just how small of a rain chance today brings — get your glasses out and maybe you’ll see a few sprinkles there. Don’t be concerned about it.

Tomorrow’s chance is a little better, as mentioned. The rain arrives after noon and doesn’t rain the entire time. It’s scattered activity that could bring a few heavy pockets. But it’s welcomed, we certainly need the rain.

The showers Wednesday come along a cold front and we’ll certainly feel the effects of that one in many ways. First, of course, are the showers. Second… the wind. A wind advisory is in effect for the Cape and the Island for Wednesday where wind gusts could hit 55 mph. It will be windy for the rest of us too, with wind gusts hitting 40-45 mph at times Wednesday evening.

Once the cold front rolls through, we’ll then feel the third impact, the drop in temperatures. Highs will hit the upper 60s today, low 70s Wednesday, then struggle to even hit 60° Thursday and Friday. Winds will back down from where they’ll be Wednesday but you’ll definitely still notice them. That breeze will keep a chill in the air, especially on Thursday.

So there’s plenty of fall like air for us to close out the week, fall is also peak hurricane season. You’ve probably heard by now that we’ve run out of letters in the English alphabet and are now well into the Greek alphabet. Hurricane Delta is our current system and is a category 2 storm moving northward. It’s expected intensify rather quickly to a major category 4 storm. It will maintain it’s major hurricane strength as it heads toward the Gulf Coast by the end of the week/early part of the weekend. We’ll be watching it closely…