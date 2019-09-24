Fall Not Acting Like Fall

It’s no secret September has been a dry month. Anyone with a yard can tell you that. When you look at the numbers, it doesn’t look terrible. We’re less than an inch below average for the month. But keep in mind over an inch of that falling in just one day. And not just one day, the 2nd day of the month. Do the math and that means we’ve had less than an inch in over 3 weeks.

Unfortunately there’s not much rain in the forecast. We’ll get a shot at a few more more showers Thursday evening — but it’s just a few showers. Not the drink of water we need for our backyards. Other than that the forecast remains warm and dry all the way through the weekend.