Fall Preview Continues

The fall-feel to our Friday will continue to stick around this weekend. Today we’ll see high temperatures only reach into the low to mid 70s for most locations.

Overnight tonight, temperatures will plummet, especially in southern NH and for those in the Worcester Hills. Lows will likely slip into the upper 40s for those locations, otherwise closer to the coastline and downtown Boston will see low into the low 50s early tomorrow morning under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

For any of those outdoor plans Sunday including the Patriots home opener, you’ll really get the fall preview tomorrow. High temperatures are only expected to reach into the low to mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

If you’re not a big fan of the cool down this weekend, you’re in luck. We do see the return to some summer-like warmth by Tuesday with behind a warm front, but that will also bring the humidity, along with rain and thunderstorm chances.

Speaking of rain chances, we’re tracking a wet start to the week. Monday, the remnants of Gordon, will be sliding in from our SW, knocking on our doorsteps by at least Monday morning and continuing through the day. High temperatures on Monday will be into the mid to upper 60s, but it will be more on the muggy side as humidity creeps back in. The warm-up returns Tuesday, with the rest of the week likely following in it’s footsteps with highs near 80.

Wednesday features a slight chance for showers, but Thursday and Friday remain quiet for now here in New England…

As for the tropics, the Atlantic Hurricane season is starting to get active. As of 11AM on Saturday, Tropical Storm Florence is expected to strengthen back to hurricane-strength by Sunday morning.

With high pressure in control just off the coast of New England, this will block Florence from moving north. Florence will continue to advance westward, strengthening over warmer ocean waters, as it approaches the southeastern coast of the United States. By Thursday morning, Florence is projected to be at Cat. 4 strength, boasting wind speeds upwards of 140 mph as it nears the Carolinas, Georgia coastline. It is still uncertain this far out, where exactly Florence will make landfall, but if you know anyone included in that cone of uncertainty, now’s the time to start planning.

At this point, New England does not see a direct impact from Florence, but there are two other systems, Tropical Storm Helene and Tropical Depression Nine that are still worth watching since they are so far out at sea.

We will continue to give you the latest updates on the tropics as well as back here at home. In the meantime, enjoy the nice fall weather this weekend. -Meteorologist Jackie Layer