Fall Preview Today, Wet Start to the Work Week, Tuesday Brings a Warm-Up

Under mostly cloudy skies and low humidity, temperatures this morning were on the cooler side. A few locations in the Worcester Hills and southern NH dipped into the 40s for morning lows. Brrrr….

For the rest of our Sunday, expect mostly cloudy skies to persist across the region. The best chances for some sunshine to emerge will be in southern NH, elsewhere, we will see some filtered sunshine similar to yesterday’s sky cover. High temperatures today will only stretch into the 60s.

Overnight tonight under a mainly cloudy sky, temperatures will slip back into the low to mid 50s.

Showers return for our Monday as a low pressure system, along with the remnants of Gordon approach the area from our southwest. Some spotty sprinkles are possible ahead of the main line of showers and steady rain, otherwise, the bulk of the rain arrives by midday and will continue to build in through the afternoon with scattered showers and embedded downpours possible through 4pm with the bulk of the heaviest downpours remaining far to our northwest. High temperatures Monday will be slightly warmer, but still remaining shy of the 70s.

A warm front associated with the parent low pressure system will advance in late Monday and will usher in the warm-up just in time for Tuesday. High temperatures Tuesday will stretch into the low 80s. We could see some scattered showers along with an embedded thunderstorm by the early afternoon.

Wednesday features a few showers ending early, followed by some partial clearing by the afternoon as high pressure advances in after a cold front. Highs Wednesday will be more more seasonable, into the mid 70s.

Then, we end the work week under partly to mostly sunny skies and highs near 80. Next Saturday still looking nice for now, but that also depends on the track of Florence and the rest of the tropics.

For now, Florence looks to remain well down towards our south. However, we could see impacts at the coast associated with higher surf, rip currents, as well as battering waves.

Florence now a Cat. 1 will continue to intensify in strength and in forward speed this week. Strengthening to a Cat. 4 as early as Monday night, it is projected to remain at Cat. 4 strength as it approaches the southeastern seaboard. Virginia to the Carolinas are located in the cone of uncertainty. Storm surge at the immediate coast as well as flooding associated with heavy rainfall over a prolonged period of time will be the main impacts along with wind damage.

We’re also tracking two other named storms- Helene and Issac. Both of these storms remain at tropical storm strength, but are expected to reach hurricane strength within the next 24-48 hours. Issac projected to maintain a westward track into the Lesser Antilles and getting dangerously close to Puerto Rico. Helene taking a westward path before making a turn towards the northwest through Friday.