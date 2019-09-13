Fall to Summer This Weekend

A chilly start this morning translates into a nice September afternoon as high temperatures head back into the 60s. We’ll keep a good deal of sunshine and low humidity too.

With low humidity and a mainly clear evening sky, temps drop off quickly after sunset. Heading out to those Friday night lights games? Bring a jacket or heavier sweatshirt.

The weekend forecast looks good overall with temperatures back into the 70s tomorrow. More clouds will be in place, but the shower chance is limited during the day. A better chance for showers comes at night, into predawn Sunday AM. A few showers linger near the south coast through 9am Sunday, but by the afternoon, sunshine breaks back out and highs head toward 80!