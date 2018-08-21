Fall Today, Summer Storms Tomorrow

The break from the high humidity and heat continues today as areas of low clouds and fog yield to occasional breaks of sunshine. As onshore breezes prevail, so will the cool weather as highs top off in the low to mid 70s. Other than some patchy mist this morning, and a spot light shower this afternoon, the day is dry.

Sky high humidity lurks to the southwest of us today, and moves in tomorrow as a warm front slides on through.

It’s along this warm front, that in a high humidity air mass, locally strong/severe storms are possible tomorrow morning. The main threat from any storm is heavy rain and gusty winds, and even though the tornado risk is low, it is not zero. Warm fronts are prone to produce thunderstorms that rotate, so we’ll have to keep a keen eye on the radar tomorrow morning.

We’ll catch some late morning and early afternoon breaks from the showers and storms before another round of scattered showers and storms fire up around mid to late afternoon.

Those storms are along and ahead of a cold front and will be capable of strong gusts and heavy rain too. It’s behind this front that beautiful weather, with low humidity, pours in to end the workweek and start the weekend. Summer still has plenty left in it’s tank as highs near 90 by next Monday.

Have a good day and enjoy the cooler air.

@clamberton7 – twitter