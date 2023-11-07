Hopefully you enjoyed the mild November air we had today with temperatures soaring to the upper 60s in many towns. But as soon as the mild air surged into New England, it’s on its way out. In fact after our midday sunshine, you probably noticed a few clouds build back in. Out of those clouds were a few sprinkles. Those clouds, and those sprinkles, were the cold front that will send temperatures back below average tomorrow. The good news is we’ll have a ton of sunshine, but temperatures will be stuck in the 40s and with another day of a gusty breeze, will feel pretty brisk and cooler than that.

As the cold air moves in and sets up shop Wednesday and Wednesday night, it will set the stage for perhaps a few flakes to fall early Thursday morning. Don’t worry we’re not talking disruptive accumulations or anything crazy. But the air will be cold enough early on Thursday that some spots from Metro West to the Merrimack Valley and northwest of there could see a rain/snow mix out the door early Thursday morning.

Temperatures are just marginally cold enough to support this so with just a few hours of warming during the day, we’ll flip that over to all rain by mid to late morning. So while yes, you may see a few flakes falling with the raindrops early Thursday, it really is a day about scattered rain showers and drizzle. Either way, it’s not a pretty day.

As that little system scoots out of there during the afternoon and evening on Thursday, it will wrap in a reinforcing shot of cooler air for the next several days. Not that it’s a blast of arctic air, it will basically just prevent any warm up from occurring through at least the weekend.