Falling Temperatures Today, Cold and Quiet Tomorrow

Temperatures this morning started off in the 50s, but don’t get used to those spring-like temperatures. A cold front will be swinging in this afternoon, ushering in the cooler air behind it, allowing for temperatures to drop into the 40s through the afternoon, 30s by 7PM.

Overnight a few spots could slip into the upper teens, especially into southern NH, and for north central MA, otherwise, lows are expected to slip into the mid to upper 20s.

We’ll start off with a few clouds early Sunday morning, but these will depart as early as midday.

Heading to the Patriots game? Bundle up! Temperatures will be in the low 30s for most of the game, and could slip into the upper 20s by the end of the game.

Looking ahead towards NYE and New Year’s Day, we’re tracking a system down towards our southwest. This system is expected to climb the Mid-Atlantic states into southern New England, at the earliest, by 10PM NYE. If you’re plans keep you outdoors for most of NYE, I would plan on having a poncho handy to keep you dry.

A few lingering stray showers are expected early Tuesday morning before these move out. High temperatures reach into the low 50s for the first full day of 2019.

In the meantime, from the 7Weather Team, we hope everyone has a safe and happy New Years, and thank you for tuning in over the last year.