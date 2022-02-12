7Weather- From 60º today, to light snow by tomorrow morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Plymouth County and the Cape & the Islands from 7AM tomorrow – 6AM Monday.

A cold blast of air drops temperatures overnight. A stalled front offshore gives us the chance of snow tomorrow morning, and then an offshore low pressure system generates ocean-effect snow late tomorrow into tomorrow night.

Parts of Worcester County and areas outside of I-95 will a likely get a coating – 1″ of snow, and areas inside of 1-95 could get 1-2″ of snow.

The ocean-effect snow will likely give Plymouth & Bristol Counties and the Cape & the Islands 2-4″ of snow. There could be an isolated 5″ along the South Shore.

The first flakes fall between 4-6AM tomorrow, but the steady, light snow develops between 6-8AM. For areas north of the Pike it will only snow for a few hours in the morning, and then it dies down to just flakes for the rest of the day.

Southeast Massachusetts, areas inside of I-95 will also see a break from the steady, light snow, but ocean-effect snow develops another period of light snow that starts between 2-4 PM and continues on and off until Midnight-2AM.

There will be some lingering flurries on the Cape Monday morning. For the rest of us it is just cold and cloudy.

Highs reach into the low 20s on Valentine’s Day but a cold wind will make it feel about 10 degrees colder. Dinner time temps are in the teens and wind chills are in the single digits.

Tuesday remains cold in the 20s, but we jump into the low 40s by mid-week. Thursday and Friday are back up in the 50s. Rain arrives late on Thursday and it will be on and off through Friday morning.

We’re watching the potential of damaging wind gusts Thursday night into very early Friday morning.