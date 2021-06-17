Hard to find fault with the weather yesterday afternoon as sunny skies and low humidity won out. With temps in the mid to upper 70s, it was a comfortable day for playgrounds and golf courses and dining outside. While it may be been a bit chilly getting out of the pool with the cool, dry breeze, it was an all around solid day across the area. Today, we do it again as highs head into the upper 70s.





Tomorrow, add a few more degrees. While humidity stays rather low, temps do warm into the low to mid 80s.





We’ll stay in the 80s over the weekend as humidity jumps up on Saturday. We’ll have to watch a disturbance on Saturday too that’ll be dropping in from the northwest. That’ll help spark a few scattered storms, some locally strong. While they’re hit or miss, not everyone will get one, the storms that do form will be locally strong. If you have golf/pool/beach/grilling plans, most of the day is dry, just keep an eye out for the storms that do form.





Sunday looks dry for dad with highs in the 80s again. Monday hits 90.