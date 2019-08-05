Fantastic Day Ahead… Storms By Mid-Week

Low humidity and sunshine kicks off the work week with temperatures rebounding into the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Light sea breeze kick in along the coast, but overall, a fantastic weather day prevails across the region as nice golf, beach and pool weather holds on.

Humidity starts to go up tomorrow, and ramps up Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll also tracks scattered storms that’ll be most widespread Wednesday and Thursday. Localized downpours, gusty winds and lightning will be the main threats with those storms.

Once a cold front clears us early Friday morning, humidity drops off and more nice summer weather heads in Friday afternoon, through the weekend as dew points drop off into the 40s and 50s again!