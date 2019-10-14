Fantastic Fall Day Tuesday, Rain And Wind Wednesday Night

7Weather- The great weather continues for the next day and a half, and then a coastal storm brings rain and wind mid-week.

TUESDAY:

You’ll need the jacket in the morning. It is a cool start with most towns falling into the low and mid 40s.

The afternoon is sunny and beautiful. Highs range from 57-64º. Winds are light, and mainly out of the northwest.

WEDNESDAY – THURSDAY:

Two areas of low pressure move into the region late on Wednesday. Expect heavy rain Wednesday night through early Thursday morning.