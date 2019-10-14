Fantastic Fall Day Tuesday, Rain And Wind Wednesday Night

7Weather- The great weather continues for the next day and a half, and then a coastal storm brings rain and wind mid-week.
TUESDAY:
You’ll need the jacket in the morning. It is a cool start with most towns falling into the low and mid 40s.
The afternoon is sunny and beautiful. Highs range from 57-64º. Winds are light, and mainly out of the northwest.
WEDNESDAY – THURSDAY:
Two areas of low pressure move into the region late on Wednesday. Expect heavy rain Wednesday night through early Thursday morning.
- Heaviest rain: 10 PM Wednesday – 4 AM Thursday
- Rain Amounts: 1-2″, heaviest west, isolated 3″
- Wind gusts: 35-45 mph Wednesday night – Thursday
- Isolated power outages possible along the coast