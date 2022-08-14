Feel that chilly early this morning? If you were up early enough and headed out the door around sunrise, it certainly had a bit of a Fall-like feel to the air as temperatures ran in the upper 40s to low 50s in the cooler towns. Even in Boston, the low 60s with low humidity felt quite refreshing.

The bounce back is quick today with highs running 75-80 at the coast and 80-85 inland. Dew points stay very low, allowing for refreshing low humidity again as sunny skies this morning give way to a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Tonight will be comfortable, just not as cool as last night. Tomorrow looks great again with highs in the 70s coast, low to mid 80s inland.





Temps fade below average mid-week as more clouds mix in with an onshore wind becoming a bit more pronounced.

Showers are likely sometime Wednesday into Wednesday night. How much rain we get will be determined on how close the low is to southern New England. As of now, the highest chance for a soaking rain (1″ or more) tends to favor Downeast Maine, points east.