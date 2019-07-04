Fantastic Fireworks Forecast, Just Don’t Forget to Stay Hydrated

It will be a hot and humid one again for this year’s Fourth of July Festivities, especially if you will be outdoors for most of the day.

The good news for those at the Esplanade for the Boston Pops, at least Mother Nature will provide a seabreeze into the mid-afternoon off of the cooler ocean water, with highs at the coast in the 80s.

Farther inland, temperatures will likely reach into the low 90s, so be sure to drink plenty of fluids, and take breaks in the shade to stay cool.

The 90s stick around into Friday, under mainly sun-filled skies, with both days seeing UV indices at a 9, which is very high, strong enough to get a sunburn in as little as 15 minutes if you’re not properly protected.

After sunset this evening (8:24PM), temperatures only slip back into the 70s for the fireworks displays. Through the overnight, temperatures slip into the upper 50s to mid 60s under mainly clear skies, a few low clouds for the Cape and Islands into early tomorrow morning.

Winds will switch to our of the south tomorrow, providing a refreshing breeze along the South Coast and the Cape and Islands, while areas inland and even Boston, could reach 90.

If Boston does reach a high of 90+, this would break the streak of days since we’ve reached 90 in the city (spoiler: it’s been over 300 days).

We are dry today and tomorrow, but that changes as we enter the first Saturday of July. It will still be hot and humid Saturday, but we’ll see more clouds than sun AND the return of thunderstorms.

At this point, they don’t look to be as strong as last weekend, but we could see a few embedded downpours, lightning, and some minor flooding.

As a cold front clears the region late Saturday into early Sunday, that takes the rain chance with it out to see (along with the humidity). Much more comfortable conditions return for the second half of the weekend with highs into the upper 70s. A few clouds linger early Sunday before the sunshine returns for the second half of the day.

Next week, temperatures will continue to climb through midweek, with highs back into the upper 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday.