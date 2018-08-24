Fantastic Friday

We’re chillin’ out this morning as low humidity in place has allowed for a cool start across Southern New England with many locations, outside the City of Boston, dropping deep down into the 50s.

With low humidity and a ton of sunshine in place, the bounce back will be quick as highs head for the 80s this afternoon.

Cut and paste forecast for tomorrow… and that’s just fine and dandy!

Sunday looks solid too with a smidge more humidity in place and highs in the mid 80s. By next week, the Bermuda High flexes it’s muscles and highs soar into the 90s and dew points run 70+. Summer is not done!

Enjoy the nice weather heading into the weekend!

