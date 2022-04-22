A cold front zips through without much of an issue this morning, other than a brief light shower or sprinkle in spots before 8am. Even though it’s a cold front, there’s not much cold air behind it, but it does change the wind direction to the northwest and a lowers the humidity. In fact, with gusty breezes to 25mph and very low humidity this afternoon, the fire danger is elevated, meaning any brush/grass fire than gets going, can spread quickly. Not a good day for open burns of that yard waste from the Spring cleanup.





As sunshine wins out today, highs head up into the mid 60s, allowing for a very comfortable afternoon from the golf course to the ball field. Even near the South Coast, it’ll be mild with the wind out of the northwest, limiting the ocean influence.

The weekend starts solid too with temps tomorrow in the low to mid 60s inland. It’ll be cooler at the coast with a wind turning onshore, 50s there. Clouds increase in the afternoon.

Sunday turns out mostly cloudy and cool with temps in the low to mid 50s. It’ll stay mostly dry aside from a few early morning sprinkles.





The highest risk of steadier rain won’t come until later Tuesday-Tuesday night next week.