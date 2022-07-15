After scattered storms dumped downpours and hail across parts of Southeast Mass yesterday afternoon, we managed to clear out nicely overnight, with lowering humidity continuing this morning. That’ll allow for a fantastic day on this Friday as temps rebound to 75-80 at the coast to near 85 inland. With low humidity prevailing, it’ll be a great day for anything outside from the golf courses to the beaches. Enjoy!



After a comfy start tomorrow morning, temps rebound into the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon with some mid to high level clouds in the mix. Dew points stay in the 50s, so it’s a comfortable warm day to kick off the weekend.

Sunday does feature more humidity and a few isolated afternoon pop-up storms, but they are hit or miss and much of the day is dry with highs running in the mid 80s to 90.



It’ll be a hot and more humid pattern next week with thunderstorms likely late Monday and Monday night. Highs Monday and Tuesday are near 90 with dew points in the 60s to near 70. The heat likely peaks Wednesday as highs head for the mid 90s.