Fantastic feel to the air on this Friday as we kick off the day with coo, crisp air and a ton of sunshine. That’ll pretty much be the case through the day as highs recover into the mid to upper 70s with dew points running in the upper 30s to mid 40s! That humidity is about as low as you’ll see it for this time of year. From the gardens to the golf courses, it’ll be a great day to be outside.

Tomorrow looks good overall too as temps rebound into the 70s to near 80 with the humidity still in check. More clouds are in the mix, but it’ll be a solid day for outdoor events.

Tomorrow night, winds kick back to the south/southwest as a warm front lifts through. As humidity levels surge, showers and storms are possible overnight as temps stay lofty, in the low to mid 70s.

Early morning showers/storm tapers Sunday, then we catch breaks of sun, sending temps into the 80s to near 90. With sky high humidity, it’ll feel uncomfortable Sunday afternoon. That heat and humidity will help fuel another round of scattered storms Sunday afternoon, some locally strong with gusty winds and downpours.

Early to middle part of next week looks good. A spot shower/storm possible Monday, but much of the day is rain-free. Tuesday and Wednesday look great. The 4th of July starts to heat back up into the upper 80s to near 90. Right now, there’s a chance for a passing storm, but the pattern looks fairly dry Thursday. There may be a better chance for showers and storms around the start of next weekend.