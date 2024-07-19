While it was still a warm day, in the upper 80s, the drop off in humidity was quite noticeable yesterday afternoon as dew points fell back into the 50s and low 60s. This morning, we awake to a much more comfortable air mass with temps in the 60s and dew points in the 50s to start the day.



A beauty of a day is ahead of us as mostly sunny skies win out. Temps bounce back into the mid 80s inland and near 80 along the coast before a sea breeze kicks in. Humidity is low from start to finish. Enjoy!

Great pool and beach weather run through the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. Dew points run in the 50s to near 60 (humidity still in check) as air temps push into the 86 to 90 inland range and around 80 on the beaches.

By mid next week, higher humidity and the risk of showers/storms with localized downpours returns, especially by Wednesday.