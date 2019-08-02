Fantastic Friday, A Few Storms Possible Saturday Afternoon

We were greeted this morning to lower dewpoints as well as cooler temperatures. This afternoon, temperatures rise back into the mid to upper 80s inland, slightly cooler at the coast due to an onshore breeze.

Overall, a beautiful way to end the work week! Taking the day off to spend time outside, you picked a great day for it.

This evening, conditions will be picture perfect for concert-goers at the Xfinity Center when Thomas Rhett takes the stage.

For any of your outdoor plans this weekend, just be weather aware for your Saturday afternoon for a few rumbles of thunder. A spot shower/storm is possible between noon & 4PM, otherwise we are partly cloudy for your Saturday and tad bit more muggy.

Saturday’s high temperatures will be in the 80s across the region, just slightly cooler along the South Coast and the Cape and Islands since a southwesterly breeze is in the forecast.

Sunday still has a low chance for a passing shower, but most of the weekend will have dry times. Highs on Sunday will be into the low 80s.

The next work week brings highs into the 80s, the return of the humidity as early as Tuesday and then scattered thunderstorms by Wednesday afternoon. These scattered thunderstorms will likely cool those temperatures down after reaching a high of near 90° – then we are back to mid 80s by Thursday with scattered showers.