We needed the rain, we got the rain. The last couple of days, showers and storms, produced 1-2″ of water for many towns and cities across Southern New England.

In the wake of the rain, we’re back to sunshine and low humidity, at least for now. Overall, expect a beautiful Friday with highs near 80, mostly sunny skies, and a busy breeze out of the west, gusting 20-25mph. With that strength in the westerly wind, no sea breeze will be kicking in today.

Saturday looks good overall with some sunshine in the morning through midday, fading behind increasing clouds mid to late afternoon. While most of the day is dry, a few late-day sprinkles/light showers are possible inland. Highs near 80 tomorrow away from the coast and hold in the 70-75 range at the coast.



Sunday starts dry, but some scattered showers are likely in the afternoon.

More showers are likely Sunday night into Monday before dry air returns Tuesday. No big heat is in the forecast with highs in the 70s to near 80 through much of the 7 day forecast. Humidity does come up a bit Sunday afternoon-Monday, but the rest of the 7day has humidity on the lower side.

