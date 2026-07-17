With the flush out of the high humidity, we logged a solid summer day yesterday. Sure some smoke was in the air, but not nearly to the level we saw the day before.



This morning, the humidity is quite low, and most of the smoke is south of us. That’ll allow for a cool start to rebound nicely with temps pushing into the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Dew points run near 50 through the afternoon.



Some smoke in the sky comes back in tonight and tomorrow, yielding more of a hazy look, and occasionally, that smoky smell. Humidity increases through the day tomorrow with dew points surging to near 70 by the evening.

Most of tomorrow morning, through midday, looks dry with just an isolated shower passing on by.

Late afternoon, through the evening, showers and thunderstorms are more numerous, and some of those storms will be capable of localized flooding downpours. There will be a lot of wind aloft too, helping a few storms to go locally strong to severe.

Precipitable water levels are high tomorrow evening, that’s a lot of water vapor for the atmosphere to work with and allowing for some showers and storms to have plenty of juice for downpours.



The storms move offshore overnight and as we dry out, dew points plummet again Sunday. Sunday looks great, low 80s and low humidity.



More showers and storms are possible Tuesday afternoon, into Wednesday.