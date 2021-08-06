After yesterday’s soaking rainfall, we’re trading in the rain gear for the sunglasses as we wake up to the bright, blue skies on this Friday morning. The sunshine will be sticking around into your Friday afternoon, giving way to highs in the 80s, upper 70s along the Cape.

If you’re heading to the first day of the annual Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival, temperatures will be in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Saturday is warmer with temperatures into the 80s. We’re keeping an eye on Sunday for an isolated shower/thunderstorm midday.

Before we dive into the weekend forecast, this evening will be nice one for any of your outdoor plans. For the New Kids On The Block concert at Fenway, temperatures will be around 80° at the start of the show, falling back into the 70s by the end under mainly clear skies.

Saturday, we start off sunny with increasing high clouds making for a filtered look to the sky. Highs will stretch into the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday, we have that shower/thunderstorm chance around midday, but we’re not tracking a washout. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 80s.

We fall back into the upper 70s for highs Monday with a chance for a shower/storm inland.

After Monday’s below normal temperatures, we warm-up through the middle of the week, nearing 90 by Wednesday and Thursday.