Fantastic Friday, Summery Saturday, Soggy Sunday

We’re now two for two on stellar, sun-filled, low humidity days, but what does that mean for the weekend?

Well, for our Friday, the beautiful weather continues under mostly sunny skies and highs into the mid-80s as the comfortable airmass remains steady over New England.

Saturday is when the dome of high pressure that’s graced us with it’s presence of the last couple of days moves out to sea, allowing for the clouds and rain to return early Sunday.

We have a system lurking to our southwest, hugging the coast of the Carolinas, we also have a system that will bring bands of heavy downpours and severe weather over the midwest. These two systems will interact with one another, the midwestern low swings the coastal system into southern New England early Sunday morning, bringing gusty winds, higher humidity, and tropical-like pockets of downpours for some. Thankfully, this system continues to move northward and some southern spots will see some breaks in the rain by Sunday afternoon.

Unsettled and humid conditions will be the theme in the next work week with times of tropical-like downpours at times. In the meantime, download the 7News app for the latest weather updates on the go!

-Meteorologist Jackie Layer