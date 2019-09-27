Fantastic Friday, Winning Weekend

A batch of rain that moved through for a couple of hours late yesterday was good enough to give the lawns and gardens a bit of a drink. No big rain totals, but a quarter to half of an inch was welcomed.

Today, the rain is gone and we’re on to brighter, blue skies. Low humidity prevails as seasonable temps run near 70 this afternoon.

Tomorrow, we step back to summer levels with highs in the lower 80s. No rain is expected during the day, but a passing isolated shower is possible tomorrow evening as a cold front slides in. The drops will be few and far between as the atmosphere looks fairly dry. The second half of the weekend will have a similar feels to the air as today does. Highs back track to the lower 70s with returning sun. A perfect morning for the Making Strides Walk in Boston!

The mid-week pattern is warm next week as temps spike up well into the 80s by Wednesday. Then the crash is abrupt, with highs fading back into the low 60s by Thursday and Friday.