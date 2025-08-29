Hard to believe Summer 2025 comes to a close this weekend (unofficially of course) and our weather looks great for all three days! At the time of this blog post (Friday 6pm), we are dealing with some scattered showers and t-storms across the region. These storms are tied to a cool front that will sweep offshore later on tonight. The front will also sweep away the showers, clouds and even the humidity we saw return for a few hours today. This front will be well offshore by tomorrow:

As the graphic says…..Pleasant, and not just for tomorrow but also for Sunday and Monday.

Here is a closer look for your Saturday:

Granted, these numbers don’t scream summer weather but still nice for most (if not all) outdoor activities. Afternoon temps will reach the mid 70s:

Sunday and Monday will offer similar sky conditions (sunshine) and temperatures (70s):

If you are headed up to northern New England for the weekend, Saturday will offer quite a few clouds as well as a few showers (north of the Lakes Region) during the afternoon:

Sunday and Monday will be great! Elsewhere, great weather for all sorts of activities:

As we look into the first week of September, our dry pattern rolls on with some amazing late summer-early fall weather. Our next chance of rain won’t show up until next Friday:

Making up for all those rainy weekends earlier this year. ;o)

Enjoy!

~JR