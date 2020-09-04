Fantastic Labor Day Weekend

7Weather- A front dropped our humidity to end the week, and the comfortable weather is there to stay for the weekend.

We have a stretch of great weather ahead. Saturday will be a day full of sunshine with highs in the mid 70s. Humidity is low and there will be a light breeze at 5-15 mph.

Sunday could have a few extra clouds throughout the first part of the day, but then it clears up in the afternoon. Highs reach close to 80 inland, and near 75 at the coast.

Heading to the Cape this weekend? The weather will be fantastic! Highs will be in the low and mid 70s throughout the weekend and into Labor Day. There will be plenty of sun, and it is breezy on Labor Day.

The Lakes region is also looking great! Temperatures are cool in the mornings and evenings, but rebound nicely in the afternoon with sunshine around.

Labor Day grilling will feature mainly sunny skies with temperatures near 80 inland, and near 75 at the coast. It is dry and breezy with occasional gusts to 25 mph.