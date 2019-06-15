Fantastic Start to Father’s Day Weekend, Clouds, PM Showers Sunday

For any of your outdoor plans, today is the day for them! Saturday is the pick of the weekend with highs around 80° inland, 70s for the Cape and the Islands due to a breezy, SW wind off the cooler ocean water.

We’ll see wind gusts between 25 to 30 MPH, which will be ushering in a few more clouds later today, otherwise the SPF and the sunglasses will be needed through this afternoon.

Heading to Metro West’s 6th annual regional festival, MetroFest? Organizers certainly picked a picture perfect day for it!

Tonight, a few light showers are possible inland, mainly towards the northwest, otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy. The clouds stick around into Sunday morning. The bulk of the showers hold off until at least midday Sunday. Father’s Day is not a washout by any means, but it will not be nearly as nice as today.

Expect scattered showers tomorrow afternoon and evening, with a few embedded thunderstorms. High temperatures will be into the upper 60s to low to mid 70s.

An unsettled weather pattern sticks around for much of the next work week, with cloud cover, shower chances, and slightly below normal high temps. At least there is some glimmer of hope for some sunshine Friday afternoon after starting off with some morning showers.