Fantastic Sunday, Rain And Wind Monday

7Weather- Sunday has great weather, and then the next weather maker arrives Monday, bringing rain and gusty winds.

Sunday starts chilly with temperatures near freezing. The entire day has clear skies, and it is mild with highs in the low 50s.

Monday is overcast with heavy rain and wind in the afternoon. A few showers start to move in after 10AM, with downpours starting around 12-1 PM. The heavier rain is around until 8-9 PM. Light showers will follow, and continue until early Tuesday morning.

A warm front lifting with the downpours will allow temperatures to jump from the upper 30s in the morning, to near 60 in the early afternoon.

The main concern with this system is the potential for damaging wind gusts. It is possible that parts of southeast Massachusetts get gusts up to 60 mph. If we have gusts this high, it will lead to large tree branches breaking, which could lead to scattered power outages.

Peak wind gusts are expected between 6 PM Monday – 1 AM Tuesday.

Again, this is beneficial rain. Most areas will receive 1-2″ of rain. From Monday morning – Tuesday morning.

The same system is still around on Wednesday, keeping the clouds around, and giving us the chance to a a few flurries.

The end of the week is dry with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.