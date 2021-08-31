Humidity is on the way out this morning as a comfortable summer day is upon us. Highs head back into the mid 80s with dew points dropping into the 50s. While we’ll have thin clouds to give the sun a filtered appearance, enough will get through to provide a nice warm beach/pool day. Enjoy! We haven’t had many low humidity 85 degree days this summer as much of June – August has been hot and humid or rainy.





In fact, in Boston and Worcester, we’ll end meteorological summer as the 3rd/4th wettest. In addition, it’s the warmest on record in Boston and we’ll finish up around 10th warmest in Worcester and Blue Hill.

Showers start tomorrow afternoon and steady rain fills in tomorrow night. Rain will be heavy at times Thursday from early in the morning, through the afternoon. Where the narrow band of tropical downpours set-up will dictate areas that have the highest risk of flooding. As of now, it appears to be south of the Pike, where a flash flood watch is up.





Unfortunately, the remnants of Ida will cause a lot of flooding across northern West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Again, in New England, the highest totals tend to favors locations near the south coast. Once we do shake off the rain, the weekend looks solid overall with highs in the 70s. A few scattered showers are possible Sunday PM and Monday, but much of the time looks rain-free.