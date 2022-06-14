With skies clearing out and humidity dropping off overnight, it set the stage for a fantastic sunrise this morning as temps started the day in the 50s to low 60s. As sunshine prevails through the day, temps warm into the low to mid 80s inland, and to near 80 at the coast before a sea breeze kicks temps back into the 70s. Overall, a fantastic early summer day. Enjoy!



While tomorrow won’t be quite as warm, the low humidity lingers and so will the dry skies as temps run in the low 70s coast to near 80 inland.



Thursday features a mix of sun and clouds and while most of the day will be dry, a few late-day isolated showers/storms are possible. With that said, most of, if not all of, the 1st round of the U.S. Open won’t be affected by storms.

Friday could be a different story though. As humidity and warmth spikes ahead of a cold front, there will be ample moisture and instability to trigger scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.



Behind that front, we’ll cool off, back into the 70s for the weekend. It’ll be breezy too, with gusts 25-30mph Saturday and around 20-25mph Sunday. Rain is limited, but a few isolated pop-up showers/storm can’t be ruled out Saturday afternoon.