Fantastic Weather Labor Day, Muggy Mid-Week

7Weather- The great weather continues into Labor Day, and then we go back to muggy and warm weather.

Labor Day will have plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and a nice breeze. Highs reach into the low 80s inland, and into the upper 70s along the coast. The Cape will be breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Temperatures at the beach will be warm throughout the first part of the afternoon in the upper 70s, and then an onshore breeze drops temperatures in the low 70s. Overall, Labor Day is looking like a great beach day! Water temperatures are currently in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tuesday will be warmer and humidity gradually builds throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s inland. Once again, an onshore breeze will keep the coast cooler. Wednesday is muggy, partly cloudy and warm. We can’t rule out the chance for an isolated shower late in the afternoon.

We go from comfortable air Labor Day, to tropical air on Thursday. It looks like a cold front moves through late Thursday, and the will again, drop humidity to end the week.