A cold front clears us by tomorrow morning, bringing in dry and cool air. Temperatures dip down between 54-62º early Sunday morning, and then we get into mid 70s in the afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine and a light onshore breeze.

Odette is now a post-tropical cyclone that will continue to move away from us. There still could be dangerous rip currents tomorrow as Odette moves out.

We’ll keep the fantastic weather going to kick off the week. Temperatures drop into the upper 40s and low 50s early Monday morning, and then we rebound into the low 70s in the afternoon. It will be another sunny and comfortable day. Tuesday is mainly sunny with highs in the low and mid 70s.

It’s a great time to get a car wash! If you wash the car tomorrow it will last you until early Thursday.

The next system to bring wet weather moves in Thursday. Right now it is looking like there could be a lingering shower on Friday morning, and then the rest of the day is dry. The timing of this could change, so if you have plans Thursday into Friday make sure to tune into the forecast.