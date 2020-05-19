Fantastic Weather Rest of the Week

7Weather- Temperatures go up from here! The rest of the week is sunny, and temperatures climb into the 70s and 80s by the end of the week.

The wind dies down tonight, and there will only be a light breeze tomorrow. Temperatures are chilly very early in the morning, but then it jumps into the low 50s by 8AM.

Highs will be in the mid 60s inland, but an onshore breeze keeps the coast in the upper 50s.

From being below average Monday – Wednesday, to being above average Thursday and Friday. Thursday is sunny with highs between 73-77º. Friday is the warmest day on the 7-day with highs in the low 80s. It might be breezy at times, especially on the Cape and in southeast Massachusetts.

If you’re heading out for a socially distant walk. don’t forget the sunscreen. The UV Index is up to 8 the next 3 days. That means it only takes 25 minutes to sunburn.

With the dry weather comes high pollen count. The allergy forecast is up to severe the next 4 days.