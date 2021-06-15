The unsettled weather ends this evening, and now the rest of the week has quiet, mild weather.

Skies gradually clear tonight, and humidity begins to drop. By the time you walk out the door Wednesday morning it will be sunny. It might be a bit muggy early early in the morning and temperatures are in the low 60s. It will feel comfortable by lunch time with temperatures in the low 70s. Highs eventually make it into the mid and upper 70s.

Thursday is another beautiful day with sunshine. Humidity is low and it is warm in the upper 70s.

Things warms up as we end the week and go into Father’s Day weekend. Friday is still feeling comfortable. Skies are mainly sunny and temperatures reach into the mid 80s. Humidity increases on Saturday, making it feel muggy. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with the chance for isolated storms in the afternoon. Father’s Day looks great! Humidity drops again and highs are in the mid and upper 80s. Winds are calm in the morning, and then it is breezy at times in the afternoon.