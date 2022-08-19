7Weather- We’re looking at a great, summer weather the next few days.

Skies are bright today and it is warmer with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The Cape & the Islands are a bit cooler in the mid 80s. There will be a light breeze and humidity is low. Sunset is at 7:39PM.

It remains warm on Saturday with highs near 90º. It is mainly sunny and it will feel comfortable with low humidity. There could be an on and off onshore wind that keeps the coast slightly cooler. I can’t rule out the chance of a storm in the afternoon, but it’s only a 10-20% chance.

An onshore wind kicks in Sunday so the coast will be cooler in the mid 80s. It’s a great day to head to the beach, but keep in mind that we will likely have thin clouds that will create filtered sunshine. Inland spots make it into the upper 80s and it still feels comfortable.

The week starts with a few showers Monday and Tuesday. Grab the umbrella just in case on both days. It is cooler but a bit muggy with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Lots of clouds are around Wednesday with a spot shower.