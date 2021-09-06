The great weather continues into Tuesday. We wake up to refreshing air and bright, blue skies. Temperatures start near 60º at 7AM, and then highs reach into the mid and upper 70s in the afternoon. Overall, it is another beautiful, September day.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. Most of the daylight hours are dry, as side from an isolated evening storm. The day starts off with temperatures in the low and mid 60s. Humidity will increase a bit throughout the day so it might feel sticky. Highs reach into the low 80s.

A cold front approaches the region Wednesday night, bringing in a line of showers and storms. It looks like the line moves in overnight after midnight and the wet weather could linger into parts of Thursday.

The cold front that brings showers and storms Wednesday night might stall over us on Thursday. This could lead to the a few storms lingering into Thursday. This also means that it will still feel a bit humid Thursday. Humidity slowly drops Thursday night into Friday.

Hurricane Larry is expected to pass east of Bermuda Thursday morning. It will turn out to sea and will not have any direct impact to the east coast.

Although Larry will be very far away from our coast, it is still producing a lot of energy in the ocean. Expect high surf and dangerous rip currents Thursday -Saturday.