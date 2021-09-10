When it rains, it pours. That seemed to be the theme this summer, and once again was the them for many folks yesterday as tropical downpours dumped 2-7″ of rain across the Cape and Islands. While the rain wasn’t as heavy off the Cape, plenty of towns still picked up close to an 1″ or more.

Orleans, Harwich and Chatham top the rainfall total list as a pocket of 5-7″ of rain fell there! While it did produce some localized flooding, at least the highest totals managed to fall across the little sliver of the region that was experiencing a moderate drought. I know, I know, hard to believe with all the rain we had this summer across much of southern New England, but the outer Cape missed out on the bulk of those events. That changed yesterday. Obviously, the rest of us have had plenty of water.



Rain and humidity are out, sunshine and lower humidity work back in heading into the weekend. While a spot shower can’t be ruled out this afternoon, it’ll be mainly rain-free with a mix of sun and clouds.





Sunshine and low humidity win out on Saturday, while Sunday warms up a bit more with some more afternoon clouds mixed in. Overall, it’ll be a great weekend from the backyard BBQs to the Golf Course to the Beaches. Watch out for the high risk of rip currents today and tomorrow as Hurricane Larry, which stays well offshore, kicks up the surf.



