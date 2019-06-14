Father Knows Best

Clark has good reason to be happy…..not for his expertise on exterior illumination but rather the weekend forecast.



Especially Saturday….by far, the better of the two weekend days with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and seasonably warm temps. Should be fine for all sorts of outdoor activities such as…the beaches!



Use the sunscreen dad!……The golf courses…



Tee it high and let it fly! Any other plans as well….tennis, yard work, grilling and chillin, you name it!

As for Sunday….ehhh…..it’s not as bad as Mother’s Day (sorry mom) but not nearly as nice as tomorrow. Here’s why…



A front will show up…kinda like this guy



Ha…now…….Sunday is not washed out but clouds will rule the sky and a few isolated showers are possible at times.



As for rain chances, I’d say around 40% and more likely after 3pm than any other time (could be a few before 8am as well, especially Cape). Temps will not take that much of a hit, able to reach the mid 70s. Showers are more likely Sunday night.

Overall, still no strong signal for extended heat here in southern New England…we are in an El Nino summer….typically, they have heat in the second half of summer. Regardless, have a fantastic Father’s Day weekend!

~JR