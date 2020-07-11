Fay Moves Out, Tropical Air Sticks Around

7Weather- Fay continues to move north today, but we’re left with the tropical air, and the threat for rip currents on our beaches.

There will be a mix of clouds and sun at the beach today with high surf, and a moderate to high risk of rip currents. If you get in the water, be very careful, and swim close to a lifeguard. There is a high surf advisory in effect today for seas between 5-7 feet for southern Bristol, Dukes, and Nantucket counties.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s at along the coast today. Sunday is looking like the better beach day. Skies will be mainly sunny and highs along the beach will be in the low and mid 80s.

The rest of today has a mix of clouds and sun and it will be very humid. Temperatures reach into the mid and upper 80s, and it will be breezy with gusts between 25-30 mph. There’s also the chance for an isolated storm in central Mass and southern New Hampshire.

Clouds gradually increase tonight and there will be patchy fog. The fog might stick around early Sunday morning, but it quickly burns off. It won’t but as humid as Saturday, but it remains hot with highs close to 90º.