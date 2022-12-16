Snow today was feast or famine. It many cases if you got snow, it blanketed everything in white. And if you didn’t, well it was a cold rain and left you with no snow whatsoever. Locally the highest snow totals were found in the Worcester Hills and Monadnock Region. All the storm reports (snow, rain, wind) in this blog were as of about 4:30 this afternoon. Since then numbers are likely to go up and additional reports will continue to filter in so this is not the final draft if you will. Also note, some of these reports are from the early afternoon so even as of 4:30 could be a little low.

Local Snow Reports: Worcester Hills & Monadnock Region

Snow Reports: East Slopes of the Berkshires

Snow Reports: Ski Country/Northern New England

Rain Reports:

Rain was generally between .5″ and 1.5″. These are the highest totals. Keep in mind it’s still raining as of the writing of this blog.

Wind Reports:

Wind was strongest on the coast line today where most wind gusts were around 40 mph creating a very unpleasant wind-driven rain.

So what’s next? Well we’re not done with the rain and snow yet. As the system exits New England, it will wrap in cold air behind it and change the last burst of precipitation over to snow for everyone — even at the coastline. That said, don’t expect much if anything in terms of accumulation there. But, if you live in hillier terrain you still have several inches still to come. Below is ADDITIONAL snow between now and early Saturday.

The weekend forecast is a chilly one. Though not uncommon for mid December. Saturday will feature a lot of clouds, seasonable temperatures (average high is low 40s), but a breeze that will drop feels like temperatures to the 30s.

Sunday is the brighter of the two weekend days but also the cooler of the two days. That said, it may be a nicer day to be outside without the biting wind.