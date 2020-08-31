Feel of Fall

Feeling the chill this morning? Sure was a little bit on the cool side with temperatures running in the 40s across much of the area for morning lows. Temperatures both today and tomorrow rebound into the mid 70s inland, near 70 at the coast. The wind won’t be as gusty as yesterday, so overall, very comfortable couple days ahead for the golf course or ball field.

Scattered shower and storm chances go up Wednesday and Thursday as temps warm and humidity jumps up. Friday will be warm before a fantastic air mass heads in for Saturday and Sunday.