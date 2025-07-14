Editor’s note: Tonight’s blog written by 7News weather intern Spencer Goldman

Rain and storms will fade away overnight, but it will still be very humid. Afternoon temperatures on Tuesday will hit 90 for inland locations, and the mid to upper 80s in southeast MA and by the coast.

When you combine those temperatures with dew points in the 70s, the heat index or “feels like” temperature will climb into the upper 90s to as high as 100. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for our entire area excluding Cape Cod and the Islands.

There will be a few isolated showers on Tuesday afternoon, but many communities will stay dry.

Another heat wave is upon us in the Boston area, as high temperatures will reach the 90s again on Wednesday, Thursday, and potentially on Friday.

That would mark our third heat wave of this summer in Boston, which we classify as three consecutive days at or above 90 degrees. On top of the high heat, dew points will remain in the 70s through the rest of the work week.

If you’re outside for an extended stretch at any point this week, make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks.

Spencer Goldman