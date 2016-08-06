Feeling Like Rio

It might feel like you’ve stepped into Rio’s tropical climate with temps near 90 this afternoon, plenty of humidity, and spotty torrential downpours across New England.

Actually, Rio isn’t all that hot this time of year. It’s winter there. This is the cool, dry season in Rio. As this fancy graphic from Climate Central shows, the climate in August in Rio is similar to February in Miami.

Brazil is about the same size as the contiguous US (not including Alaska and Hawaii). Most of Brazil has a tropical climate, but southern regions are more sub-tropical. In fact, the southern end of the country is about as far away from the equator as Dallas. That means there can be some wild temperature extremes.

If you watched the opening ceremonies, you may have noticed that Brazil showed a video focused on climate change. That’s not too surprising considering Brazil has one-third of the world’s rainforests and therefore its role in the global climate is important. More than half of the Amazon rainforest is within the country’s borders and the Amazon rainforest accounts for 25% of the carbon dioxide absorbed by land each year. Deforestation continues in Brazil and the total area of rainforest continues to decline, but not quite as bad as it used to be. Recently, an area of rainforest about the size of Delaware has been lost in each of the last 5 years.

The Rio 2016 Olympic organizing committee is doing more than just showing a video. They’re recycling their headquarters! Like many of the facilities of the Games, the organizing committee HQ is a temporary structure. After the competition, it will be dismantled and 80% of the material will be reused in future building projects. Sustainability was also considered during construction of the facility. It consumes 70% less energy compared to standard buildings. Plus, the use of timers in the sinks, smart discharges in the bathrooms and a rainwater capture system means it also consumes less water. They’re even using recycled metal for the medals!

Back here, it’s still summer and Saturday will be very summer-like. Temperatures will be similar to Friday, near 90 in most areas, but the humidity will increase significantly on Saturday making it feel more uncomfortable. A few showers will be possible, mainly in northern New England in the morning hours, while most of southern New England will be dry. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible from about noon until about 7 pm across all of New England. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong or marginally severe with heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong winds. For more about downbursts, check out this blog from 2 weeks ago. Areas along and south of the Pike have the best chance for seeing the strong storms but an isolated storm could pop-up almost anywhere Saturday afternoon.

A “cold” front moves through the area Saturday evening and skies should clear out shortly after sunset. The air behind the front isn’t really cold at all, but it is much drier. So, Sunday will be much less humid and a fairly pleasant day overall. There is a very slight chance for a spotty shower across northern New England Sunday afternoon but the vast majority of the area will be dry. Sunday is definitely the better of the two weekend days.

The weather stays fairly pleasant for a few more days but the heat and humidity make a comeback by Wednesday. The middle to end of the week looks a bit unsettled and a bit uncertain. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible beginning Wednesday afternoon, but more likely on Thursday afternoon. The chance for scattered showers and storms continues into Friday. Again, there is some uncertainty regarding the timing of our next chance of rain. So stay tuned. In the meantime, enjoy the games!