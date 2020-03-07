Feeling Like Spring Next Few Days

7Weather- Daylight Saving Time begins, and we spring forwards our clocks. The sunrise on Sunday is now at 7:07 AM, and the sunset after 6:30 PM! The next time the sun sets after 6 PM will be Oct 17th.

Bring on the spring-like weather! Sunday starts chilly in the 20s and 30s, but then temperatures quickly rebound. We’ll be in the low 40s by 10 AM, and in the mid 50s in the afternoon. There will be some extra cloud cover in the morning, and then it clears by mid-day. It will also be breezy at times.

It’s even warmer on Monday! Skies are mainly sunny, and highs reach into the upper 60s to low 70s.

As long as the wind stays southwest, even Boston has a chance at 70º. We won’t challenge records, Boston hit 77º in 2017, and Worcester hit 74º in 2016.

Tuesday is still mild, but clouds gradually move into the region. Highs reach into the low and mid 60s.

Expect a few showers Tuesday night.