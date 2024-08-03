Get ready for a real scorcher today. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s, but with dew points in the 70s that’ll feel like the upper 90s and low 100s.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and we can’t rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm. That isolated storm could become pretty strong pretty quickly, even if most won’t see it.

If you’re heading to the beach, a heads up: the UV index today is very high.

Overnight, we’ll be warm and incredibly humid. Lows will drop to the upper 60s and low 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy and there could again be an isolated shower or storm.

Tomorrow will still be incredibly humid but not as hot. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, but that’ll still feel like the 90s. We have better chances for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening.

Monday will be dry but still hot and humid near 90 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday we have scattered rain showers in the forecast which will cool us down. We’re looking drier and cooler for Thursday and Friday with highs only in the 70s.