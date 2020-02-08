Feeling Like Winter This Weekend

After yesterday’s damaging wind gusts, it will still be breezy today, with winds out of the west between 15-25 mph.

This afternoon, highs will only make it into the low to mid 30s under mostly sun-filled skies — certainly feeling more winter-like both today as well as tomorrow.

Tonight, another cold night on tap, but thankfully not nearly as windy as last night. Lows will slip into the single digits north and west, to teens at the coast.

Sunday features increasing clouds into the afternoon along with a few snowflakes — those mainly for the higher elevations and west of 495.

Monday brings some scattered rain showers as a warm front lifts north. For Tuesday, another low pressure system trails Monday’s, but skims to our south, only really allowing a few rain showers for the South Coast and the Cape and Islands, elsewhere remains dry but under mainly cloudy skies.

Wednesday is dry, while Thursday brings a few more scattered showers. Those move out just in time for Valentine’s Day on Friday, but it will be slightly colder with highs into the low 30s.