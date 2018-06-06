Feeling More Like June…Soon

After a pattern of unsettled and cooler weekends, followed by gorgeous work weeks, we have finally flipped the switch after an unseasonably cool start to the week. High temperatures struggled to make it out of the 50s the last few days, but we’re in for a warm-up Thursday and Friday.

Today was not too bad with highs in the low to mid 60s, but the clouds stuck around for most of the day. Tonight features partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday brings on a few clouds ahead of a cold front from the northwest. That front traverses the region from northwest to southeast over the course of the day. A spot sprinkle cannot be ruled out, but temperatures will stretch into the low to mid 70s, slightly cooler at the immediate coast.

Friday is the day we start off under clear skies, and we remain mostly sunny through the day, allowing temperatures to warm-up to near 80. With temperatures that warm, a sea breeze will likely develop along the immediate coast due to the coastal waters being near 58 degrees.

The weekend remains mostly sunny with highs into the mid to upper 70s. Earlier in the week, the forecast models were showing a slight chance for showers along the southern reaches of New England, but it’s likely those showers remain well to our south, which is great news for anyone with outdoor plans/ceremonies on either weekend days.

The pattern of quiet weather continues to stick around as we start off the following work week under mostly sunny skies. Now, this is the June we know and love, but with drier conditions prevailing, that means an uptick in the pollen count, and the sniffles.