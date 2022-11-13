7Weather- The next two days are dry and chilly and then we’re looking at showers with a wintry mix possible on Wednesday.

Sunshine returns Monday! You’ll need to layer up with wind chills will be in the 20s in the morning and in the 30s in the afternoon. Actual high temperatures reach into the 40s, but that gusty breeze will make it feel colder.

Tuesday morning starts bright and cold with temperatures in the low and mid 20s. Clouds move in throughout the afternoon and highs reach into the low and mid 40s. Wind is light.

We’re watching a system that looks to bring our first, quick burst of light snow to areas northwest of I-495. Right now it’s not looking like it’ll be enough to stick, but if it does we’re mainly thinking a slushy coating on grassy areas.

The rest of the area will see plain rain. The better chance for heavier rain is in the morning, and the lighter showers in the afternoon. It will also be breezy with a northeast wind at 10-20mph.