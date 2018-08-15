Feeling Summery Through Friday

The heat and humidity will be sticking around through at least Friday before a cool down slides in for the weekend.

Tonight, it will be a muggy one with overnight lows only slipping into the lower 70s under mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow, we start off mostly sunny for the morning commute, before a few more clouds slide in by the afternoon. Overall, a typical summery day with high temperatures stretching into the mid to upper 80s, with a few spots reaching 90°. Those spots will most likely not be at the immediate coastline due to a sea breeze developing by the afternoon.

Friday, with an approaching system out to our west, we’ll have a chance for scattered showers and storms by the afternoon and evening, sliding in from west to east. These showers will likely linger into Friday night and into Saturday morning.

There’s that slight chance that those scattered showers will linger into Saturday afternoon, but at this time, we could see some drier conditions develop, but the cloud cover sticks around. We’ll keep an eye on your weekend forecast as we get closer.

Sunday, the pick of the weekend, will feature clouds in the morning, but a gradual clearing through the afternoon, low humidity, and highs into the low 70s.

The following work week shows hints of seasonable conditions with highs around 80, with the next best chance for showers Wednesday.